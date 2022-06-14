LikeCoin (LIKE) Tops One Day Volume of $6,526.00

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and $6,526.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,937,149 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

