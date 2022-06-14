Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Orchard Capital Managment LLC

Orchard Capital Managment LLC lessened its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LECO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $129.72 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.65 and a twelve month high of $148.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.22 and a 200-day moving average of $132.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.47. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 48.22%. The company had revenue of $925.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 40.65%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

