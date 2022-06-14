LINKA Trading 14% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LINKA)

LINKA (LINKA) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 14th. Over the last week, LINKA has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. LINKA has a market capitalization of $915,392.53 and approximately $64.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINKA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LINKA

LINKA is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

