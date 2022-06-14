LinkEye One Day Trading Volume Hits $35,226.00 (LET)

LinkEye (LET) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One LinkEye coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LinkEye has a total market capitalization of $863,478.92 and approximately $35,226.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LinkEye has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LinkEye Profile

LinkEye’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

LinkEye Coin Trading

