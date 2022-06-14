Liquity Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.61 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 13th. Liquity has a total market cap of $57.30 million and $1.61 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Liquity has traded down 31.7% against the dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00003671 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00419964 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00046615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.47 or 0.00544777 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,013,847 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.