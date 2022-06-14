Loki (LOKI) Market Capitalization Achieves $29.72 Million

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One Loki coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,126.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,180.86 or 0.05336733 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000252 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00024243 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00199199 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.13 or 0.00565527 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.14 or 0.00556500 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00065183 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003956 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.