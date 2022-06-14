Lua Swap (LUA) Price Hits $0.0626 on Major Exchanges

Lua Swap (LUA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 13th. Lua Swap has a market cap of $5.20 million and $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lua Swap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lua Swap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lua Swap

LUA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

