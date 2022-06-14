LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $112.08

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $112.08 and last traded at $112.91, with a volume of 249792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.70.

Several research firms have commented on LVMUY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €790.00 ($822.92) to €815.00 ($848.96) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Grupo Santander began coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €680.00 ($708.33) to €700.00 ($729.17) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €826.00 ($860.42) to €723.00 ($753.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $798.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $1.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

