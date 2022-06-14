Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (MGU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on June 24th

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE MGU opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $26.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 862,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,912,000 after purchasing an additional 38,842 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 415,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after buying an additional 16,358 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 14.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after buying an additional 31,174 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter.

About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund (Get Rating)

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

