Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires 222,086 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,086 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $75,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.96. 134,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,134,008. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.99 and its 200-day moving average is $106.30. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $92.60 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

