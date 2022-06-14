Madison Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,462,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,344 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 1.91% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $77,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of SPHQ stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,440. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $42.05 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.45.

