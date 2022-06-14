Madison Asset Management LLC Has $86.92 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 209,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,625 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 1.1% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $86,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,826,880,000 after buying an additional 817,970 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,434,616,000 after acquiring an additional 290,325 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,291,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,193,403,000 after acquiring an additional 302,484 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Accenture by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,293,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,224,000 after buying an additional 27,375 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $2.83 on Tuesday, reaching $273.67. 14,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,577. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $303.55 and its 200-day moving average is $334.11. Accenture plc has a one year low of $268.17 and a one year high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $173.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 39.11%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $480.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.53.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

