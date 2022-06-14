Madison Asset Management LLC Has $96.79 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,723,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129,114 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises 1.3% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of U.S. Bancorp worth $96,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.77.

USB traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $47.43. The company had a trading volume of 120,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,485,861. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $46.83 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

