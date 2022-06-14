Madison Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 585,980 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,639 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $66,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 293,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,499,000 after acquiring an additional 94,387 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its position in Ross Stores by 402.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 41,759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 33,446 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 87,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Ross Stores by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 200,956 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,964,000 after purchasing an additional 35,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ROST. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.73.

Shares of ROST stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $74.34. The stock had a trading volume of 25,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,909,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.78 and a 200 day moving average of $97.08. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.75 and a 12-month high of $127.58. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

