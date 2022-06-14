Madison Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,568 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $50,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,559 shares of company stock worth $11,819,061 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.65. 264,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,229,000. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Guggenheim raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

