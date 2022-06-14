Madison Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,113,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 165,505 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group accounts for about 2.4% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $182,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,775,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,384,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $778,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,298 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,151,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,506 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,358,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,269,000 after buying an additional 660,094 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,040,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,231,000 after purchasing an additional 403,074 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,460. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $575,873.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,435,309.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

ACGL stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.55. The company had a trading volume of 11,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,735. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $50.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.08.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.03). Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

