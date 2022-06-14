Madison Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 41,372 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.5% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Lowe’s Companies worth $117,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,977,035,000 after purchasing an additional 296,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after acquiring an additional 201,647 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,463,000 after buying an additional 211,460 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after buying an additional 1,342,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after purchasing an additional 354,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.94.

LOW traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.80. The stock had a trading volume of 32,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,161. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.22 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $114.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

