Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

MAL traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.79. 6,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.48. The company has a market cap of C$449.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.55. Magellan Aerospace has a one year low of C$7.00 and a one year high of C$10.99.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$187.71 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Aerospace will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on Magellan Aerospace from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine and structure components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, cases, bypass ducts, engine shafts, engine processes, engine materials, metallic honeycomb, filament winding, compressor components, turbine components, and afterburner components, as well as small and large wing components, landing gear, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, and nacelle exhaust systems.

