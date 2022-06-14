Main Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Main Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 735,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,835,000 after purchasing an additional 36,642 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 420,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,379,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 191,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,718,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 178,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,725,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 176,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,588,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter.

TAN stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.56. 8,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,477. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.21. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $55.54 and a 1-year high of $101.58.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

