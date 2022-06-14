Main Management LLC Has $15.99 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Main Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Main Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 597,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,608,000 after purchasing an additional 26,277 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 45,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 601,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,874,000 after acquiring an additional 16,194 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded down $2.04 on Tuesday, hitting $58.91. 20,348,847 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.30 and a 200-day moving average of $69.39.

