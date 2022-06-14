Main Management LLC Has $4.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Main Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,520 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Charter Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 685,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,674,000 after buying an additional 13,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 356,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,933,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.65. 112,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,485,692. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.13 and a 1-year high of $116.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.34.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

