Main Management LLC Increases Holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Main Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESPO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 488,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,766,000 after purchasing an additional 81,707 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 116,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 72,232 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,377,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 225,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.73. The company had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,089. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $76.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average of $58.76.

