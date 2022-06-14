Main Management LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Main Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 36.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000.
NASDAQ:TQQQ traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,387,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,615,453. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.32. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $91.68.
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ)
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Don’t Read Too Much Into Oracle’s Great Results
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.