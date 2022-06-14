Main Management LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Main Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 36.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

NASDAQ:TQQQ traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,387,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,615,453. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.32. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $91.68.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.