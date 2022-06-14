Main Management LLC Purchases 10,367 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Main Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares during the period. Main Management LLC owned 0.14% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000.

SLQD stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.08. 3,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,882. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.85. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.92 and a 12 month high of $51.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

