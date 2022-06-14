Main Management LLC Sells 2,314 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Main Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 225,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up 0.9% of Main Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $8,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,251,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,147,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 490,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,351,000 after acquiring an additional 350,061 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,273,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 333,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,142,000 after buying an additional 129,570 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.37. The company had a trading volume of 69,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,236,461. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.22. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $39.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

