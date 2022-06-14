Main Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Main Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 133,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after buying an additional 38,583 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,389,000 after buying an additional 131,441 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,328,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $45.84. The stock had a trading volume of 69,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,182. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average of $50.20. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $55.83.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

