MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) versus Astrea Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASAX) Head-To-Head Review

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) and Astrea Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASAX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MakeMyTrip and Astrea Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MakeMyTrip $303.92 million 8.99 -$45.40 million ($0.41) -63.66 Astrea Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.63 million N/A N/A

Astrea Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MakeMyTrip.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for MakeMyTrip and Astrea Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MakeMyTrip 0 1 2 0 2.67 Astrea Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

MakeMyTrip currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.93%. Given MakeMyTrip’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MakeMyTrip is more favorable than Astrea Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares MakeMyTrip and Astrea Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MakeMyTrip -14.93% -5.06% -3.45% Astrea Acquisition N/A -78.27% -0.94%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.9% of MakeMyTrip shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of Astrea Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

MakeMyTrip has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astrea Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MakeMyTrip beats Astrea Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MakeMyTrip (Get Rating)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance. The company allows travelers to research, plan, book, and purchase travel services and products through its Websites makemytrip.com, goibibo.com, redbus.in, makemytrip.com.sg, and makemytrip.ae; and other technology-enhanced distribution channels, such as call centers, travel stores, and travel agents' network, as well as mobile service platform. As of March 31, 2021, it had approximately 150 franchisee-owned travel stores. The company serves leisure and corporate travelers. MakeMyTrip Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Gurugram, India.

About Astrea Acquisition (Get Rating)

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on the businesses in the food and beverage/hospitality, financial services, technology, consumer, real estate and transportation, telecom and media, and industrial sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

