MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c- rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MMMB opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.97. MamaMancini’s has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $4.21. The company has a market cap of $52.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.00 and a beta of 1.31.
MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). MamaMancini’s had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. Equities research analysts expect that MamaMancini’s will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About MamaMancini’s (Get Rating)
MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MamaMancini’s (MMMB)
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
- MarketBeat Podcast: Diversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach
- The Institutional Tide In Five Below Is Turning
Receive News & Ratings for MamaMancini's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MamaMancini's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.