MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c- rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MMMB opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.97. MamaMancini’s has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $4.21. The company has a market cap of $52.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Get MamaMancini's alerts:

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). MamaMancini’s had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. Equities research analysts expect that MamaMancini’s will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MamaMancini’s by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 126,485 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MamaMancini’s by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MamaMancini’s by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 104,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 52,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MamaMancini’s by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 13,827 shares during the last quarter. 11.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MamaMancini’s (Get Rating)

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MamaMancini's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MamaMancini's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.