MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Downgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MMMB opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.00 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MamaMancini’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21.

Get MamaMancini's alerts:

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). MamaMancini’s had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that MamaMancini’s will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMMB. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of MamaMancini’s by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 11,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

MamaMancini’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MamaMancini's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MamaMancini's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.