Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the May 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:MAQC remained flat at $$10.19 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,555. Maquia Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11.

Get Maquia Capital Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 119,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,255,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maquia Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maquia Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.