Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered Marvell Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.12.

Shares of MRVL opened at $48.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.34%.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $2,796,364.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 618,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,765,641.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $1,138,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,216 shares of company stock valued at $12,651,253. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

