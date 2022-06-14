Matrix Capital Management Company LP Purchases Shares of 1,500,000 GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,455,000. GLOBALFOUNDRIES accounts for about 1.1% of Matrix Capital Management Company LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,831,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,069,000. Institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GFS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.93. 5,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,087. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.39.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES (Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.