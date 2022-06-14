Meme (MEME) One Day Volume Reaches $1.13 Million

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the dollar. Meme has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme coin can currently be bought for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00192499 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004386 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000453 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00010194 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001262 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.67 or 0.00377071 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Meme Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.