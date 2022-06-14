MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,649.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $626.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $908.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,048.52. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $615.22 and a one year high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,766,000 after acquiring an additional 789,308 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,401,000 after purchasing an additional 421,186 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,679,000 after buying an additional 380,242 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,577,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,058,000 after buying an additional 323,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

