Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.635 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Mercury General has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 35 years. Mercury General has a dividend payout ratio of 87.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Mercury General to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.7%.

NYSE MCY opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. Mercury General has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $66.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.40.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Mercury General had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mercury General will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MCY. StockNews.com started coverage on Mercury General in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Mercury General from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mercury General during the third quarter worth $296,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mercury General by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after acquiring an additional 30,021 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 304.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 13,651 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 18.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. 40.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

