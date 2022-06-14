Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 406 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.05. The stock had a trading volume of 124,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,008,627. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.98. The company has a market cap of $173.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $94.83 and a 52-week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

