Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 905 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 295.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 47,506 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 79,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHZ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.00. 11,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,982. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.16. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $55.29.

