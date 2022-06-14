Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Has $26.29 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 5.3% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $26,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Gpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.58. 8,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,286,795. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.32. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

