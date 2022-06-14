Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.10 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,956 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,758,000 after buying an additional 1,128,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,956,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,187,247,000.
NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $377.70. 424,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,694,583. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.74. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $373.63 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
