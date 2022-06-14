Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Invests $211,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 317 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $696,497,000 after buying an additional 620,291 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,726,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,828,875,000 after buying an additional 529,712 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,850,000 after buying an additional 445,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $508.38. 4,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,956. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $463.39 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $555.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $580.61.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

