Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Mesoblast from $6.50 to $2.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.25.

NASDAQ:MESO opened at $2.63 on Friday. Mesoblast has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $342.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24.

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 921.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

