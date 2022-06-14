Michael Blalock Purchases 6,000 Shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Stock

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) CAO Michael Blalock purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $15,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SHCR traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,466,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,164. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $637.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -0.88. Sharecare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $10.77.

Get Sharecare alerts:

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $118.54 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHCR. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharecare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sharecare by 3,172.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 158,620 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sharecare in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sharecare by 16,264.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 48,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 1st quarter valued at $1,828,000. 16.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Sharecare from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Sharecare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.