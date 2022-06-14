Michael Blalock Purchases 6,000 Shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Stock

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) CAO Michael Blalock purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $15,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:SHCR traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,466,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,164. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $637.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -0.88. Sharecare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $10.77.
Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $118.54 million during the quarter.
SHCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Sharecare from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.
Sharecare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.
