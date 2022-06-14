Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,233 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up 1.5% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,554,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554,989 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,742,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862,615 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 558.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $636,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,883 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,066,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $378,751,000 after buying an additional 2,431,300 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $206,353,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.68. 411,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,062,741. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.32 and a 200 day moving average of $80.35. The stock has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.04.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

