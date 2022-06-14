Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,904,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,293,622,000 after acquiring an additional 763,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,137,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,329,000 after acquiring an additional 585,018 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in PepsiCo by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,196,000 after buying an additional 1,634,702 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,837,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,712,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,418,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,746,000 after acquiring an additional 325,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $4.09 on Tuesday, reaching $155.65. 204,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,359,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.72 and its 200-day moving average is $168.82. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.61 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.33.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

