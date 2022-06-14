Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,734 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.45.

T traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.46. 861,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,666,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

