Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,477 iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,239,000 after purchasing an additional 136,392 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 34,255 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 565,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,958,000 after buying an additional 254,224 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 70,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 27,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 21,197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FALN stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.47. 36,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,223. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

