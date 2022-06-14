Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Invests $3.03 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 141,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,000. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $132,000.

NYSEARCA BSCM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.19. 49,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,277. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.30. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $21.64.

