Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Invests $6.53 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,534,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,248,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Betterment LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $700,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 396.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.62. 8,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,801. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $84.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.60.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

