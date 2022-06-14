Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C Partners Holding GmbH lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 95.4% in the third quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 1,476,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,302,000 after buying an additional 721,000 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 319.8% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 868,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,686,000 after purchasing an additional 661,785 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $13,244,000. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,072,000 after buying an additional 532,721 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $10,116,000.

SLV traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.29. 934,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,598,580. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.61. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

