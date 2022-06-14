Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,099 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000. Walmart comprises about 1.1% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in Walmart by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 286.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 344 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $118.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,001,252. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.42. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $325.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

